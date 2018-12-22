New South Capital Management Inc decreased Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) stake by 16.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc sold 146,192 shares as Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC)’s stock declined 6.70%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 733,413 shares with $12.61 million value, down from 879,605 last quarter. Ares Capital Corp. now has $6.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 5.10M shares traded or 220.33% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 0.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Wedbush Securities Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 6.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 2,310 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Wedbush Securities Inc holds 40,518 shares with $5.60M value, up from 38,208 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73 million shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold ARCC shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 151.76 million shares or 4.13% less from 158.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Markets Incorporated invested in 82,225 shares. Walleye Trading owns 32,160 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Synovus Corporation reported 3,000 shares. Moreover, Steelhead Partners Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 99,000 shares. Counselors invested in 0.01% or 10,757 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 0.02% or 1.59M shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 211,403 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.11% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Mirae Asset Global Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 16,461 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 396 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 1.31M shares. Bessemer Group Inc owns 1,170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Co Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 614,592 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh accumulated 201,028 shares. Stifel Fin invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $991,931 activity. On Wednesday, August 29 the insider Torre Bates Ann bought $156,960. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $3,416 was made by BARTLETT STEVE on Tuesday, November 20. deVeer R. Kipp had bought 50,000 shares worth $801,000 on Friday, December 14. On Wednesday, September 12 the insider SIEGEL ERIC B bought $120,947. 6,000 shares valued at $100,560 were sold by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, November 20.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.38 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $170.51 million for 9.28 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, July 12. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Com invested in 113,104 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Aimz Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 1.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,923 shares. 15,860 are held by Sfmg Limited Liability Company. Wealthfront holds 0.11% or 84,459 shares in its portfolio. Green Valley Invsts Ltd invested 3.91% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Inv Management Incorporated has 3.97% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc invested in 12,834 shares. Lagoda Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 7,350 shares. Milestone Incorporated accumulated 6,590 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 66,692 were accumulated by Hendershot Incorporated. First Western Cap Mgmt owns 4,626 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 202,141 shares. The New York-based Cullen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 2.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $1.23 million were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of stock. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. On Friday, November 23 Sneed Michael E sold $4.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 30,943 shares. $24.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Fasolo Peter. Gorsky Alex also sold $38.60M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 16.