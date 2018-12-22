Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Boosted Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake; Willdan Group (WLDN) Sentiment Is 1.48

Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.13, from 2.61 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 40 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 27 sold and trimmed equity positions in Willdan Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 5.38 million shares, up from 5.32 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Willdan Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 16 Increased: 25 New Position: 15.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Nrg Energy Inc. (NRG) stake by 32.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP acquired 101,094 shares as Nrg Energy Inc. (NRG)’s stock rose 15.12%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 415,373 shares with $15.54 million value, up from 314,279 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc. now has $10.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 10.86 million shares traded or 116.56% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 46.38% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board

Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp holds 7.08% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. for 179,018 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 229,124 shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 244,730 shares. The California-based Rbf Capital Llc has invested 0.71% in the stock. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 146,029 shares.

Analysts await Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.22 per share. WLDN’s profit will be $5.03 million for 17.48 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Willdan Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. The company has market cap of $351.79 million. It operates through four divisions: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. It has a 24.75 P/E ratio. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.17. About 252,848 shares traded or 149.87% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) has risen 54.08% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.36; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Among 4 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NRG Energy had 6 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Thursday, September 27 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, October 29. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 20 report. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. On Tuesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.96 million activity. $1.54 million worth of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) shares were sold by Moser Christopher. The insider Killinger Elizabeth R sold $881,664.

