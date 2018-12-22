Welch Group Has Upped Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) Position; USA Technologies (USAT) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Welch Group Llc increased Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF) stake by 4.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Welch Group Llc acquired 13,896 shares as Cincinnati Financial Cp (CINF)’s stock rose 3.06%. The Welch Group Llc holds 334,003 shares with $25.66M value, up from 320,107 last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Cp now has $12.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 2.00M shares traded or 190.62% up from the average. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 7.05% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

USA Technologies Inc (USAT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.16, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 63 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 50 reduced and sold their holdings in USA Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 40.66 million shares, up from 40.39 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding USA Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 1 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 34 Increased: 30 New Position: 33.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold CINF shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 99.82 million shares or 0.27% more from 99.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs reported 0.18% stake. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Corporation has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt owns 593,860 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Everence Management accumulated 3,262 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 45,121 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 268,747 shares. Farmers Trust Co invested in 41,174 shares or 0.89% of the stock. First Finance Corporation In invested in 665 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 270 shares. Rech Mgmt holds 625 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd reported 22,735 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking has 0.04% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Foundation Capital Llc holds 2.71% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. for 474,066 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 845,399 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millrace Asset Group Inc. has 1.44% invested in the company for 256,097 shares. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. First Washington Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 355,600 shares.

