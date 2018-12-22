Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 13.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.03M, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 2.04M shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 2.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development in Angola; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: OPEC/NON-OPEC DEAL HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED EFFICIENTLY; 28/05/2018 – Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17 Near Angola; 24/05/2018 – TOTAL TO TAKE 10% STAKE IN ARCTIC LNG2 PROJECT: CHALLENGES; 04/04/2018 – MAURITANIA:TOTAL TO DRILL 2 EXPLORATION WELLS IN COUNTRY BY ’19; 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS ZINIA 2 TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 40K B/D; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 10/04/2018 – Total CEO’s Pouyanne to Enlarge JV with Saudi Aramco (Video); 04/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 54.5 EUROS

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Abb Limited Spons Adr (ABB) by 108.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 43,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,240 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.97M, up from 39,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Abb Limited Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 3.03M shares traded or 19.94% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 26.62% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB; 17/04/2018 – ABB Selected by Electrify America to Provide High Power Electric Vehicle Chargers Across the United States; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS LATE CYCLE BUSINESS HAS STABILISED AND WILL GET BETTER TOWARDS END OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India Al-Ready; 19/04/2018 – ABB: Profitable growth; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA ORDER BACKLOG AT 116.3B RUPEES AS OF MARCH 31; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hitachi powers up with ABB acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “Does ABB’s 4% Dividend Yield Make It a Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Hitachi To Acquire ABB’s Power-Grid Unit – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ABB enables remotely operated passenger ferry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ABB Ltd had 41 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Friday, August 19 to “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27.0 target in Thursday, February 8 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, November 27 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 28 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, January 22 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 8 by Natixis. The stock of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) earned “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Goldman Sachs.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $184.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,350 shares to 21,322 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,253 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Among 27 analysts covering Total SA (NYSE:TOT), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Total SA had 46 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, November 29. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 15 report. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Accumulate” rating by Tudor Pickering on Monday, September 21. The stock of TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, January 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 24 by Cowen & Co. Raymond James reinitiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, February 16 report. Piper Jaffray maintained TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) on Tuesday, November 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, February 13, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total S.A. – Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Total wins two more exploration blocks offshore Mauritania – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Total, ADNOC, And Unconventional Gas Play – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in General Dynamics, At Home Group, STMicroelectronics NV, TOTAL SA, EQT, and Hilton Worldwide â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amex, Dickâ€™s, Dominion Energy, Grubhub, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Microsoft, Nvidia, Total and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $156.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 285,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $35.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 44.55% or $0.49 from last year’s $1.1 per share. TOT’s profit will be $4.18 billion for 8.14 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.