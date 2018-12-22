Weik Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matrls. (MLM) by 22.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,650 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67M, up from 11,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matrls. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 1.13M shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 78.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,175 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $712,000, up from 1,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96 million shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host Quarterly MLP Closed-End Funds Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Hire UBS’s Souza for Private Equity Services; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Partner Boroujerdi Exits the Bank’s Research Unit; 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of April 24 (Table); 18/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Speaks with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Today; 17/04/2018 – Tomorrow on @SquawkCNBC: @WilfredFrost sits down with Goldman Sachs chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein for an exclusive interview; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Management Rev $1.77B; 08/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Is Said to Hire Santander’s Head of M&A in Brazil; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 16/05/2018 – EVRAZ EVRE.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 470P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Grassi Investment Mngmt has 1.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 31,953 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has 10,505 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 67 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership owns 27,605 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jhl Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.71% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Chevy Chase reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Trust Na owns 9,062 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancshares has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8,078 shares. Geller Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 959 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability holds 1,032 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 13,957 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Winch Advisory Ltd stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. St Germain D J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,152 shares. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 1.77% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 18. As per Friday, November 18, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 29 by Instinet. Atlantic Securities upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $254 target in Friday, April 21 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 23 report. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 17. UBS upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Friday, February 5 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 15.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $620.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 49,500 shares to 51,583 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Co. (NYSE:GVA) by 42,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,450 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 13 analysts covering Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Martin Marietta had 40 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Friday, October 2. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 17 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, October 11. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) earned “Buy” rating by Cleveland on Monday, April 3. Barclays Capital maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Thursday, May 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $208.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Reg Adr (NSRGY) by 4,651 shares to 84,459 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona by 9,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,184 shares, and cut its stake in Richemont Adr (CFRUY).

