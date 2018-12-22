Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 78.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,175 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $712,000, up from 1,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96M shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CONTINUING SHARE BUYBACKS OF $5-6 BLN PER STRESS TEST CYCLE IS A “REASONABLE EXPECTATION” -CFO; 16/04/2018 – This could present substantial investment opportunities for “legacy tech” companies still in the information technology sector, according to David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs; 17/05/2018 – Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations, according to Goldman Sachs; 07/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Goldman Puts Some London Staff on Notice for German Move by June; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Equity Offerings Rise 28% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MORE ACQUISITIONS POSSIBLE FOR MARCUS; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ securities co-heads to leave firm; 09/04/2018 – SoFi Names Longtime Goldman Sachs Exec Michelle Gill as Next CFO; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 1,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,536 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.96M, up from 112,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06 million shares traded or 128.71% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 3.03 million shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sol Capital reported 2,346 shares stake. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc holds 5.35% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 183,354 shares. Fca Tx holds 2,000 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.87% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Rock Springs Cap LP accumulated 96,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Charter Trust owns 17,538 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Global Thematic Prns Ltd Com owns 221,378 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. At Commercial Bank has 15,973 shares. Security Trust reported 1.53% stake. 18,950 were reported by Garrison Bradford & Incorporated. M Secs accumulated 4,448 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 27 by Mizuho. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. Leerink Swann reinitiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 10 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 6 with “Hold”. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Monday, December 4. Jefferies maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Thursday, July 13. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $17500 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 22. The rating was initiated by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 6.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Presents At 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Achaogen (AKAO), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Report FDA Clearance and Launch of QMS Plazomicin Immunoassay – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher in-licenses CRISPR technologies – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) – Q3 Earnings Preview: Thermo Fisher Scientific – Benzinga” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $39.04 million activity. $2.29 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was sold by Williamson Stephen. Jacks Tyler sold $277,176 worth of stock or 1,100 shares. Herrema Gregory J. sold $4.26M worth of stock or 17,235 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,400 shares to 47,180 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,326 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norinchukin Bancshares The stated it has 160,157 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,775 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wealthtrust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 449 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management has invested 0.75% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Tiemann Ltd Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Arrow Fincl, a New York-based fund reported 16,854 shares. Sterling Mngmt Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 14,726 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 10,886 shares. Hollencrest Cap has 2,894 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund holds 6,633 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 7,270 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department has 0.13% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 25,965 shares.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. had 115 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 29, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 17 with “Market Perform”. As per Monday, October 26, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, January 5 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, January 9 with “Hold”. As per Friday, April 6, the company rating was upgraded by Vining Sparks. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, November 21. Wood maintained the shares of GS in report on Wednesday, July 18 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Monday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 18 with “Overweight”.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $620.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,500 shares to 21,181 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,583 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).