Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 48.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 49,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,583 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $857,000, down from 101,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 2.62M shares traded or 147.52% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has declined 5.34% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 4,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.28M, down from 102,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $208.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matrls. (NYSE:MLM) by 2,690 shares to 14,650 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust Fin Advisors invested in 301,677 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemark Asset Management Lc reported 1.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 81,897 are owned by First Mercantile Tru. Timber Creek Capital Management Lc holds 48,010 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr reported 666,037 shares. Interest Sarl reported 207,520 shares stake. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerset Limited Company stated it has 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Investment Management invested in 3.24% or 952,502 shares. Lynch Assocs In reported 145,782 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 5.87% or 97,445 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 8.86 million shares. Plancorp Limited Co stated it has 22,809 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 33,934 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. 203,418 shares valued at $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. 118,000 shares were sold by Hood Amy, worth $13.09 million on Friday, August 31. Hogan Kathleen T sold 40,000 shares worth $4.45M.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $620.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 1,400 shares to 3,175 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Limited Spons Adr (NYSE:ABB).

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. KN’s profit will be $26.16 million for 11.17 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

