Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 4.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 224,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.03 million shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.04 million, up from 4.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $660.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 887,860 shares traded or 49.00% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 8.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.38% the S&P500.

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc (TR) by 6.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 11,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 173,105 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.06M, down from 184,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 493,650 shares traded or 317.33% up from the average. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has declined 5.14% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $353.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.74 million shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $140.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 57.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Mtg Opportunity Term (JLS) by 24,641 shares to 415,179 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 935,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.87M shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 7 investors sold PPR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 42.14 million shares or 2.11% more from 41.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 55,000 shares. Moreover, Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 2,000 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Eidelman Virant Cap reported 20,000 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Nine Masts Ltd reported 553,900 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. 231,662 are held by United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com. Pinnacle Associates reported 13,971 shares. Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc accumulated 176,668 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 0.99% or 562,801 shares in its portfolio. Karpus Mngmt stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 87,043 shares. West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 439,040 are owned by Rmb Ltd Llc.

