Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 301.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 29,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,227 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.74 million, up from 9,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 5.07 million shares traded or 125.80% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER `PLEASED’ BY RFS DEVELOPMENTS FROM WASHINGTON; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp (AINV) by 62.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 82,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,297 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, up from 132,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apollo Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 959,745 shares traded or 156.76% up from the average. Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) has declined 15.39% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AINV News: 18/05/2018 – Apollo Investment Corp. Names Howard Widra New CEO; 21/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES APOLLO INVESTMENT’S ‘BBB-‘ RTGS ON WATCH NEGATIVE; 18/05/2018 – Apollo Investment 4Q EPS 10c; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Investment Board OKs Reduction in Asset Coverage Requirement; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Apollo Investment Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtgs On Watch Neg; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT 4Q NAV/SHR $6.56; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT REPORTS CHANGES TO FEE STRUCTURE; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT NAMES HOWARD WIDRA CEO & NAMED A DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – Genesis HealthCare Closes on Previously Announced Financing Commitments; 18/05/2018 – Apollo Investment 4Q Net Investment Income Per Share $0.15

Among 22 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 8 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. HollyFrontier had 88 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 9 by JP Morgan. On Friday, December 18 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Tuesday, May 29 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, December 8 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral” on Friday, May 26. Barclays Capital maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) rating on Tuesday, November 14. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $57 target. On Friday, May 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 7.

Among 17 analysts covering Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Apollo Investment had 36 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Monday, August 10. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Sunday, August 9. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 11 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 22 to “Equal Weight”. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the shares of AINV in report on Tuesday, September 1 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Buy” on Tuesday, November 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) rating on Friday, August 4. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $600 target. The stock of Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, November 5 report. As per Wednesday, September 30, the company rating was initiated by DA Davidson.

