Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 3.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 38,484 shares as the company's stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.40 billion, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending.

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 26.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd analyzed 2.37 million shares as the company's stock rose 2.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $404.10 million, down from 8.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 21.59% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "4 Most Important Things in Business Today" on December 01, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: "It's Finally Safe to Buy AT&T Stock" published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "AT&T: No Rush To Unload This Asset" on December 07, 2018.

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "ServiceMaster to Outline Strategy for Future Growth at 2018 Investor Day" on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Trade Desk, United Rentals, ServiceMaster Global, Talend SA, Viking Therapeutics, and SEACOR" published on December 03, 2018.

