Among 4 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cooper Companies had 7 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $295 target in Monday, November 12 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) on Monday, July 30 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, December 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) on Friday, August 31 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, September 21. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, December 7. See The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) latest ratings:

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 2,327 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 8.95%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 113,791 shares with $7.74 billion value, down from 116,118 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $15.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 4.98M shares traded or 67.11% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 3.76% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EBITA $449.2M; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group had 3 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 24. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 23 by Argus Research.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. Shares for $33,260 were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON. On Friday, October 19 Nelson Jonathan B. sold $1.01 million worth of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 13,000 shares. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $6,881 was sold by Hewitt Dennis E..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold OMC shares while 234 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 226.63 million shares or 1.94% less from 231.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.04% or 15.09M shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 23 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Cap Guardian stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Sun Life Inc reported 4,330 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability reported 123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Busey Tru holds 0.65% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 102,498 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 987,140 shares stake. Grandfield & Dodd Lc reported 7,111 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amer Century Cos has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 7,352 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.6% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 21,678 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Kistler reported 395 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Financial Advisers has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Mai Capital invested in 10,529 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 7.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.55 per share. OMC’s profit will be $372.02M for 10.58 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.87% EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp increased Transunion stake by 35,176 shares to 45,091 valued at $3.32 billion in 2018Q3. It also upped Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 7,578 shares and now owns 22,901 shares. Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $236.58. About 721,000 shares traded or 111.93% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 5.98% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.98% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 03/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 132 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 0.38% more from 48.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated owns 11,554 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated has 935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 127,250 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru stated it has 275 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 453 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested in 135 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 6,500 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 72,570 shares. Jaffetilchin Ltd holds 0.09% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) or 1,556 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 53,964 shares. Franklin Res holds 0% or 2,226 shares. Geode Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 657,907 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Inc invested in 2,848 shares. Westwood Grp owns 104,296 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) invested in 0.12% or 3,106 shares.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.63 billion. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It has a 84.19 P/E ratio. It also provides medical devices, surgical instruments, accessories, and diagnostic services and products for health care professionals and institutions focusing on womenÂ’s health, fertility, and genetic testing in hospitals, clinicianÂ’s offices, and fertility clinics.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 insider sales for $22.71 million activity. 10,310 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) shares with value of $2.73 million were sold by McBride Daniel G. Ricupati Agostino sold $411,960 worth of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) on Thursday, September 6. On Thursday, July 5 the insider ZINBERG STANLEY MD sold $1.55 million. On Thursday, September 13 the insider RUBENSTEIN ALLAN E sold $398,055. PETERSMEYER GARY S sold $100,764 worth of stock. 58,543 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) shares with value of $14.80M were sold by WEISS ROBERT S. Another trade for 7,150 shares valued at $1.93M was sold by BENDER A THOMAS.