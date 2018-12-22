Westwood Management Decreased Its Cdw (CDW) Position; Crow Point Partners Has Lowered Its Exelon (EXC) Stake

Westwood Management Corp decreased Cdw Corporation (CDW) stake by 69.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Westwood Management Corp sold 24,300 shares as Cdw Corporation (CDW)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Westwood Management Corp holds 10,900 shares with $969,000 value, down from 35,200 last quarter. Cdw Corporation now has $11.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.06% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 2.09 million shares traded or 90.05% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 28.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 75,000 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 5.33%. The Crow Point Partners Llc holds 191,001 shares with $8.34 million value, down from 266,001 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $44.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 12.08M shares traded or 102.63% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 24 sales for $22.34 million activity. TROKA MATTHEW A. sold $535,382 worth of stock. The insider Richards Thomas E sold $1.48M. The insider CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold 14,900 shares worth $1.37M. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $876,910 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $333,880 worth of stock was sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V. on Tuesday, July 10. KULEVICH FREDERICK J. sold $216,074 worth of stock or 2,421 shares. LEAHY CHRISTINE A sold $531,296 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Wednesday, September 5.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc owns 1.79M shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 304 shares. First Personal Ser reported 578 shares stake. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.16% or 180,127 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,859 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Cwm Limited Company reported 69 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability Com reported 0.91% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 165,829 shares. Moreover, World Asset Management has 0.02% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 5,875 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 60,140 shares. 77,349 are held by Meritage Port Mngmt. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 278,469 shares. 53 were accumulated by First Manhattan Com. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CDW’s profit will be $172.48 million for 16.81 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.01% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CDW had 2 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 3.

Crow Point Partners Llc increased Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) stake by 30,000 shares to 280,000 valued at $14.78M in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 6,700 shares and now owns 9,700 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comm National Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 30,516 shares. M&T State Bank has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 297,455 are owned by Nomura Asset Communication Limited. Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.1% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 199,731 shares. Moreover, Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 122,976 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,094 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 425 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 2.96M were accumulated by Sound Shore Management Ct. Shine Investment Advisory Service holds 0.02% or 856 shares. Westpac Banking Corp holds 69,936 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). D E Shaw Co invested in 0% or 10,800 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt reported 6,200 shares stake.

Among 10 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Exelon had 13 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Monday, November 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 24 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 6 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 11 report. The stock has “Sector Outperform” rating by Howard Weil on Tuesday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, September 17 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Friday, August 17. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $46 target.

