Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NRZ) by 2.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 20,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 854,645 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.23 million, down from 874,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 9.43M shares traded or 238.41% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 6.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 47.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $616,000, down from 10,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – Rate swaps show concerns about Fed policy mistake -JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,000 were reported by Hirtle Callaghan And Co Limited Liability Company. 8,984 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt. Parkside Bank stated it has 11,937 shares. Sky Invest Gp Limited Co accumulated 0.1% or 2,424 shares. Navellier Associate invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com reported 1.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 1.64% stake. Principal Fin Gru holds 8.63 million shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,349 shares. Spinnaker, Maine-based fund reported 31,172 shares. First Financial Bank Trust stated it has 26,149 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh has 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fin Counselors Inc holds 1.64% or 331,546 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Tru owns 41,210 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 181,254 shares stake.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. On Monday, July 23 Smith Gordon sold $3.50 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 30,725 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $813.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. by 23,000 shares to 36,300 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 9.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.61 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $200.95 million for 6.55 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.21 million activity.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,402 shares to 66,309 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold NRZ shares while 64 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 157.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 157.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 1.47 million shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Moreover, North Star Management Corporation has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 100 shares. Beck Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.69% or 220,278 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Gp Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). M&T National Bank owns 15,037 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp accumulated 428,471 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 144,899 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 476,760 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 6,500 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 20 shares stake. Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 428,397 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Com holds 0.25% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 123,426 shares. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 53,306 shares.

