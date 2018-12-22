Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Ratings Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Vipshop had 6 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA upgraded Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) on Tuesday, June 26 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, October 12. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 14 by Daiwa Securities. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 15 by Macquarie Research. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report. See Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) latest ratings:

12/10/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $8 New Target: $5.5 Maintain

10/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $6 Downgrade

15/08/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $16.5 New Target: $10.5 Maintain

14/08/2018 Broker: Daiwa Securities Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $16 New Target: $8 Downgrade

11/07/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14.3 Downgrade

26/06/2018 Broker: CLSA Rating: Buy Upgrade

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish.

It closed at $5.2 lastly. It is up 35.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B

After the publishing of a legal form filled with Security Exchange Commission; an important and big insider trading transaction became apparent. The Chief Executive Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Christopher Anzalone; completed a considerable deal in the open market by unloading 90,000 shares at the avg market share price which was $13.9 of the public company having a market value near $1,252,800 U.S Dollars. It seems he is very active lately as in the last 30 days, he sold additional 90,000 shares of the company, worth $1,266,300 USD. Having been a very substantial insider deal at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, the probability that it remains unnoticed for long was obviously very low. Christopher Anzalone right now owns 1.54 million shares which are roughly 1.67% of the California-Company’s market capitalization.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The Company’s pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target. It currently has negative earnings. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Amgen, Inc.

Among 3 analysts covering Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has $165 highest and $18 lowest target. $69.17’s average target is 517.04% above currents $11.21 stock price. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Monday, December 17.

The stock decreased 12.90% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 3.49 million shares traded or 62.13% up from the average. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has risen 279.44% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 279.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ARWR News: 01/05/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Present Preclinical Data on Emerging Pipeline of RNAi Therapeutics; 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 STUDY OF ARO-AAT FOR TREATME; 29/03/2018 – Arrowhead Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 12; 23/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LTD – HY REVENUE (EXCLUDING STRAIGHT LINE RENTAL INCOME) 1.11 BLN RAND VS 959.3 MLN RAND; 09/04/2018 – SUNROC: PURCHASE OF ARROWHEAD CONCRETE ASSETS OF WY CONCRETE; 27/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC ARWR.O – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF ARO-HBV FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC HEPATITIS B; 27/03/2018 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARO-HBV Is the Second Clinical Candidate Developed Using Arrowhead’s Proprietary Targeted RNAi Molecule Technology; 11/04/2018 – Arrowhead Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 USGS: M 1.8 – 5km NE of Lake Arrowhead, CA; 30/05/2018 – ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC – INTENDS TO SUBMIT A LATE-BREAKING ABSTRACT WITH INITIAL CLINICAL DATA ON ARO-HBV