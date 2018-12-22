111 Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YI) had a decrease of 11.74% in short interest. YI’s SI was 59,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 11.74% from 67,300 shares previously. With 17,800 avg volume, 3 days are for 111 Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:YI)’s short sellers to cover YI’s short positions. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 12,003 shares traded. 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “111, Inc. Hosts Online Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Summit to Look at the Future of Healthcare in China in the Internet Age – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Uxin Announces Director Resignation – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “111, Inc. Partners with Manulife-Sinochem to Establish Online Pharmacy + Health Insurance Model – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China’s monetary conditions should be relatively loose – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “China central bank unveils targeted tool to spur lending to small firms – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $505.57 million. The firm sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers a suite of cloud solutions and Internet software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company has market cap of $508.70 million. The Company’s services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology , fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold RadNet, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.26 million shares or 3.15% more from 28.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cheyne (Uk) Llp accumulated 771,992 shares. Smith Asset Gru Limited Partnership holds 18,358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communication invested in 0% or 484,708 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 840,880 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 0% of its portfolio in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And owns 333,952 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT). Morgan Stanley holds 73,494 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 338,501 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) for 174,006 shares. 36,212 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. 60,078 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Raymond James has 23,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 0.02% stake. Navellier And Associates stated it has 0.07% in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

It closed at $10.41 lastly. It is up 28.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $1.06 million activity. $63,400 worth of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares were sold by HAMES NORMAN R. 10,000 RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares with value of $147,800 were sold by LINDEN JEFFREY L. $153,000 worth of stock was sold by CRUES JOHN V on Tuesday, September 18.

The President – Western Operations of Radnet Inc, Norman Hames, has just sold – 15,000 shares of the firm he’s managing and supervising – coming to a cumulative sell value of $156,000 US Dollars (this based on share price of $10.4). This is not his first insider trade, in the last 30 days, he sold another 30,000 shares worth $359,750 USD. Dated 20-12-2018 the trade filing is accessible online here. Presently, he possess 544,000 shares or 1.11% of the Company’s total market capitalization.

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $13.68 million for 9.29 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.