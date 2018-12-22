White Elm Capital Upped By $1.21 Million Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Tucows Has 1.34 Sentiment

White Elm Capital Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 7.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc acquired 7,400 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 103,100 shares with $16.99M value, up from 95,700 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $339.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA

Tucows Inc (TCX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.30, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 39 funds increased and started new holdings, while 29 sold and decreased their holdings in Tucows Inc. The funds in our database now own: 5.58 million shares, down from 5.63 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Tucows Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 20 Increased: 26 New Position: 13.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. The company has market cap of $643.64 million. It operates in two divisions, Network Access Services and Domain Services. It has a 27.32 P/E ratio. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 12.12% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. for 248,990 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv owns 1.14 million shares or 8.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pembroke Management Ltd has 2.9% invested in the company for 406,634 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has invested 1.14% in the stock. Cls Investments Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 563,302 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $1.32 million activity.

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 6,900 shares to 155,200 valued at $12.91 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 91,000 shares and now owns 187,324 shares. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.