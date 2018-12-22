Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.92, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 13 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 12 sold and reduced positions in Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.13 million shares, up from 1.99 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 2.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 50.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc acquired 59,555 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock declined 21.69%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 178,250 shares with $5.07 million value, up from 118,695 last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $1.80B valuation. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 2.77M shares traded or 98.48% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has risen 76.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare CDS Tightens 33 Bps, Most in 8 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON IN POST ACUTE CARE SERVICES PACT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PAID WCAS $630 MLN TO PURCHASE 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI, TO SATISFY TRUE-UP OBLIGATIONS FROM 2017 EQUITY PURCHASE; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip for 124,657 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 25,126 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.07% invested in the company for 80,254 shares. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.06% in the stock. Mackay Shields Llc, a New York-based fund reported 300,000 shares.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $252.25 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 111,523 shares traded or 98.09% up from the average. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municip (NUM) has declined 7.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tenet Healthcare had 5 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) on Friday, June 29 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) rating on Monday, July 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $44 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 10 by JP Morgan.

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased Bonanza Creek Energy Inc stake by 437,300 shares to 20,000 valued at $596,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Encore Cap Group Inc (Prn) stake by 2.00 million shares and now owns 14.17M shares. Altaba Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.38, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 104.99 million shares or 1.54% more from 103.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Tekla Capital Management Ltd holds 0.17% or 164,500 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright Associate reported 58,210 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 30,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 8,884 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brigade Capital Mgmt LP invested in 1.01% or 606,300 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.08% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Lc reported 81,507 shares stake. 232,936 were accumulated by Winslow Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp has 0.03% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 40,415 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 19,200 shares. Moreover, Partner Investment LP has 1.03% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 47,405 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 5,046 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Ltd Liability stated it has 600,000 shares. 1,075 were reported by Toronto Dominion National Bank.