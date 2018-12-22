Comerica Securities Inc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 40.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Securities Inc sold 5,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,996 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $545,000, down from 13,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Securities Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 3.62M shares traded or 56.73% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has declined 16.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 21.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 61,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,779 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.58 million, down from 288,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.73M shares traded or 6.32% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 13.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14; 05/03/2018 – SIZE OF CONTINENTAL GRAIN POSITION IN BUNGE NOT YET DISCLOSED; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.56 EPS, up 32.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $545.12M for 8.80 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Comerica Securities Inc, which manages about $820.57M and $852.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 7,612 shares to 55,582 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCAR shares while 162 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 202.64 million shares or 1.95% less from 206.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Focused Wealth Management, a New York-based fund reported 33 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 0% or 13 shares. Columbia Asset has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 68,912 shares stake. Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 3,003 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Cleararc Capital owns 9,076 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. King Luther Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 10,204 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.04% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,716 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 17,607 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 2,907 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 29,234 shares. Johnson Counsel owns 523,879 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. Paccar Inc had 128 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of PCAR in report on Wednesday, October 26 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 6 by Jefferies. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83.0 target in Wednesday, November 29 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 14 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, January 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 25 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Wednesday, May 31 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) rating on Wednesday, April 25. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, November 30 with “Buy”.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $11.45 million activity. The insider PIGOTT MARK C sold 194,004 shares worth $11.42 million.

Among 11 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bunge Limited had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BG in report on Tuesday, September 29 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 2. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Stephens. On Monday, March 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, July 13. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 14. On Monday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Thursday, June 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 39 investors sold BG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 107.48 million shares or 1.22% less from 108.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 469,743 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Chicago Equity has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 39,830 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 513,430 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 3,549 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Brookfield Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 46,199 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Com has 22,198 shares. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 281,918 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Principal Grp holds 118,823 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Co reported 21,300 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Ltd Com invested 0.2% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 189,617 shares to 305,002 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 243,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Since November 5, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $61.93 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought 170,000 shares worth $10.00 million. $94,670 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Schroder Soren on Monday, November 5. The insider Lupo L Patrick bought $188,130. On Tuesday, November 6 the insider Zenuk Mark N bought $412,825.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $2.07 earnings per share, up 208.96% or $1.40 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BG’s profit will be $292.05 million for 6.44 P/E if the $2.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.