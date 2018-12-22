American Money Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 24.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American Money Management Llc sold 4,978 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock declined 6.43%. The American Money Management Llc holds 15,452 shares with $3.44 million value, down from 20,430 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $180.93B valuation. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) stake by 897.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc acquired 9,046 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc holds 10,054 shares with $1.46 million value, up from 1,008 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A now has $45.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 3.56M shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. Mastercard – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard, worth $959,993. $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Among 9 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 27. JP Morgan maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Friday, July 27. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, November 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $248 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, June 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dsc Ltd Partnership holds 5,535 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,334 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 256,579 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 650,966 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Co. Chevy Chase Hldg, Maryland-based fund reported 790,040 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 10,253 shares. Guardian Lp has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northeast Consultants has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 3,660 shares. 10 has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,000 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Westfield Mgmt Company LP has 0.87% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 101 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Llc Il holds 0.03% or 1,383 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,090 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Limited Liability owns 440 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt owns 3,775 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Incorporated holds 0.52% or 681,078 shares. Janney Capital Lc has 0.1% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Regions Fincl Corp invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Smith Moore & accumulated 2,698 shares. 1,226 are owned by Bessemer Group. Weiss Multi has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Carroll Finance Assoc has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 621 shares. Logan invested 1.07% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Asset Mngmt One Communication Limited invested 0.15% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Manchester Capital Limited Co invested in 1,468 shares. Moreover, Old Financial Bank In has 0.34% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 47,510 shares. Moors Cabot has invested 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $57.58 million activity. BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE sold 1,238 shares worth $168,244. O’HARE MICHAEL sold $502,576 worth of stock. Another trade for 19,077 shares valued at $2.69M was made by Freda Fabrizio on Monday, November 5. The insider Demsey John sold 10,010 shares worth $1.44 million. LAUDER JANE also sold $4.84M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, August 23. Trower Alexandra C. sold 4,781 shares worth $693,341. $2.10M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased Ishr S&P U.S. Pfd Stk (PFF) stake by 8,451 shares to 7,924 valued at $294,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New Perp Pfd Cnv A stake by 517 shares and now owns 711 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) was reduced too.