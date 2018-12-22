Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had a decrease of 7.26% in short interest. WRI’s SI was 2.06 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 7.26% from 2.23 million shares previously. With 778,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s short sellers to cover WRI’s short positions. The SI to Weingarten Realty Investors’s float is 1.74%. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.70 million shares traded or 171.65% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 9.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr

Today, an insider trading deal was made. Malcolm Maclean, the director and an insider of Aspen Group Inc acquired exactly 4,091 shares of Aspen Group Inc, worth close to $20,406 U.S. Dollars, at $5.0 per every share at the time of the deal. This stock acquisition by Mr. Malcolm – was recorded on December 21, 2018 and made public in a SEC’s report available here. The probability of this acquisition staying disregarded is quite small because it’s new, with the director now possessing 651,530 shares — that is 3.55% of the Company’s market capitalization.

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company has market cap of $94.08 million. The firm offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor??s, master??s, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education, technology, and professional studies. It currently has negative earnings. As of April 30, 2017, it had 4,681 degree-seeking students enrolled.

The stock decreased 6.06% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 82,550 shares traded or 71.68% up from the average. Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPU News: 18/04/2018 ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – United States University Announces the Appointment of Dr. Dianna Scherlin as Dean of the College of Nursing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold Weingarten Realty Investors shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 91.96 million shares or 1.75% less from 93.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,325 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb Williams reported 30,222 shares. Amer Century holds 0.04% or 1.45 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh invested in 14,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Plc holds 0% or 23,884 shares. Cohen Steers has 1.35% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 15.43M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Shelton invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 33,253 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 24,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 14,271 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi reported 253,235 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 26,116 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 58,227 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.22 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 7.34 P/E ratio. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $7.05 million activity. $3.16 million worth of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was sold by RICHTER STEPHEN C. ALEXANDER ANDREW M also sold $3.89M worth of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) on Thursday, August 16.

Among 3 analysts covering Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weingarten Realty had 3 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) on Friday, August 10 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) on Thursday, August 9 with “Market Perform” rating.

