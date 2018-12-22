Why Robert Neville Purchased 23,517 Shares of Savara Inc. (SVRA)?; Shorts at Wideopenwest (WOW) Lowered By 6.1%

Wideopenwest Inc (NYSE:WOW) had a decrease of 6.1% in short interest. WOW’s SI was 3.76M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.1% from 4.01 million shares previously. With 354,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Wideopenwest Inc (NYSE:WOW)’s short sellers to cover WOW’s short positions. The SI to Wideopenwest Inc’s float is 15.53%. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 1.02 million shares traded or 178.52% up from the average. WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has declined 10.17% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical WOW News: 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $292.8 MLN VS $316.0 MLN; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Rev $285.5M; 14/03/2018 – WideOpenWest 4Q Rev $292.8M; 11/05/2018 – WideOpenWest 1Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 11/05/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST – RECORDED NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $256.4 MLN RELATED TO FRANCHISE OPERATING RIGHTS AND GOODWILL IN CERTAIN MARKETS IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – DJ WideOpenWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WOW); 14/03/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST INC – QTRLY SHR $0.97; 14/03/2018 – WideOpenWest 4Q EPS 97c; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: WIDEOPENWEST 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 11/05/2018 – WIDEOPENWEST 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. The company has market cap of $580.52 million. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products that are IP enabled, whole-home DVR solutions.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. The company has market cap of $220.26 million. The Company’s product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 367,051 shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) has declined 45.11% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.11% the S&P500. Some Historical SVRA News: 09/05/2018 – SAVARA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SAVARA HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $85.0 MLN; 11/03/2018 – Savara: Study Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 11/03/2018 – SAVARA: TO STOP SUPPORT OF AIRONITE DEVELOPMENT; 19/03/2018 – Savara at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 29/05/2018 – SAVARA INC – DEPENDING ON ENROLLMENT AND OTHER FACTORS, INTERIM RESULTS FROM OPTIMA STUDY MAY BE PROVIDED IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Savara Provides Update on Case Reports of Inhaled Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor for the Treatment of Nontube; 29/05/2018 – Savara Provides Update on Case Reports of lnhaled Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor for the Treatment of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection; 29/05/2018 – SAVARA PROVIDES UPDATE ON CASE REPORTS OF INHALED GRANULOCYTE-MACROPHAGE COLONY STIMULATING FACTOR FOR THE TREATMENT OF NONTUBERCULOUS MYCOBACTERIA INFECTION; 27/03/2018 – Savara Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Savara: Interim Results From Study May Be Provided in 2018

An insider of the company Savara Inc, Robert Neville also its Chief Executive Officer, disclosed his insider activities with the Washington-based SEC on 21-12-2018. According to the document, Robert had purchased 23,517 shares of the California-based company. The total insider purchase was worth $149,994 U.S. Dollars. At the time of the transaction the price of a share was $6.4. Today, Robert Neville owns 498,028 shares which make up around 1.42% of the company’s market capitalization.