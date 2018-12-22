Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 13.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc acquired 10,440 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 85,142 shares with $2.86 million value, up from 74,702 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $206.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T Abandons Plans for Vrio IPO in Blow to Efforts to Cut Debt; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday

Angi Homeservices Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANGI) had an increase of 48.33% in short interest. ANGI’s SI was 23.99 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 48.33% from 16.17 million shares previously. With 1.76M avg volume, 14 days are for Angi Homeservices Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s short sellers to cover ANGI’s short positions. The SI to Angi Homeservices Inc – Class A’s float is 46.74%. The stock decreased 8.05% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 1.27M shares traded or 23.29% up from the average. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has risen 51.04% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Suppo; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site; 09/05/2018 – IAC/INTERACTIVECORP – QTRLY ANGI HOMESERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 69 PCT TO $255.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.02; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY PRO FORMA BASIS, REVENUE OF $258.2 MILLION, UP 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 06/03/2018 Anthony & Sylvan Pools Earns 70 Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Awards; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 07/03/2018 – Brennan Enterprises Earns Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Support

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas-based Qcm Cayman Ltd has invested 0.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.51% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 366,384 were reported by Private Asset. Adirondack Research & Incorporated has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,556 shares. Regentatlantic stated it has 374,093 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 0.63% or 143,366 shares. Crossvault Cap Ltd Llc holds 77,795 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California-based Cohen Cap Mngmt has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 97,689 shares. Heritage Investors owns 585,445 shares. Lafayette, Maryland-based fund reported 10,291 shares. Moreover, Qv Investors has 10.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Portfolio Solutions Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 18,454 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 2,411 shares to 29,426 valued at $3.73 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 79,100 shares and now owns 536,349 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Tuesday, September 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $31 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, December 11. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 3 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, November 26, the company rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Friday, July 13 to “Market Perform”. On Friday, September 21 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: This 6.7% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Is Not Nearly Worth $65 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Ready For Takeoff – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Don’t Celebrate This Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ANGI Homeservices had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, October 3. The stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 10. BMO Capital Markets maintained ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) on Friday, August 10 with “Outperform” rating.