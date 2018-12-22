Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 179.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 8,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,451 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19M, up from 4,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 728,795 shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 10.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Vaalco Energy (EGY) by 37.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 533,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.24M, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Vaalco Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 282,132 shares traded. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has risen 97.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.45% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Begun Workover Ops to Restore Production to 2 Wells Shut-In on Avouma Platform; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q Net $8.7M; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – BEGUN WORKOVER OPERATIONS LAST WEEK TO RESTORE PRODUCTION TO TWO WELLS CURRENTLY SHUT-IN ON AVOUMA PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 Vaalco Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Net $3.43M; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Rev $17.2M; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – ESTIMATES NET PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 750 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY MAY BE RESTORED IF BOTH WORKOVERS ARE SUCCESSFUL; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Boosts Financial Position Ahead of Planned Offshore Development Drilling Campaign in Gabon — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – VAALCO’S PRODUCTION EXPENSE GUIDANCE (EXCLUDING WORKOVERS) FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS $36 TO $42 MLN

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $288.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc (Prn) by 11,440 shares to 200 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 47,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,443 shares, and cut its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO).

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSC Industrial Falls Short Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSC Industrial Looking To A Restructured Sales Effort To Drive Better Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold MSM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 40.15 million shares or 5.58% more from 38.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Menta Limited Com has invested 0.26% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Hendershot Invests reported 44,800 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 59,529 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Polar Asset Prtnrs Incorporated reported 389,583 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Horizon Kinetics Ltd, New York-based fund reported 4,651 shares. Sei holds 0.03% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 91,073 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.5% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 158,175 shares. 89,188 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 349,768 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.55 million activity. POLLI GREGORY sold $716,347 worth of stock or 8,696 shares. The insider WRIGHT DAVID sold 5,404 shares worth $480,956. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $132,641 was made by KELLY DENIS F on Tuesday, August 21.

Among 20 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co. (NYSE:MSM), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co. had 72 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11600 target in Tuesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 11 with “Market Perform”. As per Monday, January 18, the company rating was initiated by Gabelli. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, July 11. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 26 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) rating on Friday, August 19. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $65 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Gabelli on Friday, March 16. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $85 target in Thursday, July 13 report.