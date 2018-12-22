Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Logmein (LOGM) by 20.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 56,215 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.01 million, up from 46,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Logmein for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 2.10M shares traded or 144.51% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in New York Reit Inc (NYRT) by 86.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 682,851 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 102,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.86 million, down from 785,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in New York Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 2.29 million shares traded or 659.17% up from the average. New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYRT) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYRT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “New York REIT, Inc. Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split – PR Newswire” on March 05, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “New York REIT, Inc. Announces Completion of 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split – PR Newswire” published on March 15, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “New York REIT Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2018 – PR Newswire” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYRT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New York REIT Closes on Previously Announced Sale of 48.7% Interest in Worldwide Plaza to a Joint Venture Managed by SL Green and RXR Realty – PR Newswire” published on October 18, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New York REIT: Will The Biggest Bust Of 2017 Be A Hit For 2021? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 14, 2017.

Among 5 analysts covering New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. New York REIT had 10 analyst reports since October 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, November 3 with “Hold”. JMP Securities upgraded New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYRT) rating on Friday, October 9. JMP Securities has “Mkt Outperform” rating and $12.50 target. On Friday, December 1 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. Compass Point initiated New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYRT) rating on Friday, October 30. Compass Point has “Buy” rating and $13.50 target. The company was initiated on Thursday, June 30 by Compass Point. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 16 by Evercore. The stock of New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYRT) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, March 18 by SunTrust. SunTrust maintained New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYRT) rating on Wednesday, January 31. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $3.0 target.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $337.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Global Income by 187,661 shares to 202,684 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gigcapital Inc by 48,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Am Capital Acquisition Co.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in LogMeIn (NASDAQ: LOGM) to the October 19, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why LogMeIn Shares Got Crushed Today – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why LogMeIn, Inc. Stock Dropped 21.5% in July – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Raises Guidance – Nasdaq” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Named Multiple Award Winner in Comparably’s 2018 Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LogMeIn had 60 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Thursday, September 21. The company was reinitiated on Friday, February 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, February 16. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, July 27. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Barclays Capital. Pacific Crest upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $82 target in Friday, August 28 report. As per Friday, October 14, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 28 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 27 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird downgraded LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on Friday, July 27 to “Neutral” rating.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32M and $334.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 2,465 shares to 43,750 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 69,512 shares. Qci Asset Management New York invested in 36 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 6,148 shares. Alps holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 12,312 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 996 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 325 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakworth Cap stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 14,154 shares. Optimum owns 189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 170,400 are held by 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Financial Mngmt Professionals has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated reported 5,555 shares.