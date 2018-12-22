Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) (WMB) by 80.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 55,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $367,000, down from 69,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35M shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 25.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 23,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,995 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.35M, down from 93,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 755,607 shares traded or 220.27% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M

Among 10 analysts covering Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Saia had 42 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, July 30 report. On Thursday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 17. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 28 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, October 12. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 1 report. The stock of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 6. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 27 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 20 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 67.92% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.53 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $22.68M for 14.82 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saia LTL Freight Opens New Missouri Terminal – GlobeNewswire” on October 12, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Starts Saia Inc. (SAIA) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Saia Provides Fourth Quarter-to-Date LTL Operating Data – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Gas Utilities – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K SAIA INC For: Dec 05 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 18,999 shares to 24,999 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 7,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.43M for 23.67 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Energy Transfer LP a Buy? – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $8.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 130,600 shares to 132,300 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (Call) (NYSE:PSX) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. CREEL MICHAEL A bought $644,283 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. On Friday, November 2 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $259,422. Zamarin Chad J. also bought $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, November 6. $25,750 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. $63,842 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Dunn Micheal G. on Friday, November 2.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 23 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse initiated the shares of WMB in report on Thursday, January 26 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Tuesday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $26 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 10. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by Howard Weil on Tuesday, September 29. On Wednesday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 16. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 8 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Friday, March 2 with “Buy” rating.