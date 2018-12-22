New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 38.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,628 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87M, up from 76,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35 million shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance

Cue Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 15.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cue Financial Group Inc sold 5,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,939 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.78M, down from 35,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 3.86 million shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $45.96 million activity. 300,000 shares were sold by Craigie James, worth $19.93 million. 315,820 shares were sold by Tursi Louis, worth $18.03M on Friday, August 17. Vergis Janet S. also sold $1.05M worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty sold $1.07M. Shares for $980,755 were sold by LEBLANC ROBERT D. 16,718 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $966,650 were sold by SHEARER ROBERT K.

Cue Financial Group Inc, which manages about $333.03 million and $166.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,226 shares to 12,806 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHD’s profit will be $145.28M for 27.50 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 27,300 shares to 521,550 shares, valued at $22.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,550 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA).

