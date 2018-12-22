Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 3.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 1,400 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Stanley Capital Management Llc holds 44,900 shares with $12.31 million value, down from 46,300 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 2.98M shares traded or 166.89% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased General Electric Co Com (GE) stake by 23.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 30,340 shares as General Electric Co Com (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Williams Jones & Associates Llc holds 96,976 shares with $1.10M value, down from 127,316 last quarter. General Electric Co Com now has $62.19B valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – ELECNOR SA ENOR.MC SAYS IN CONSORTIUM WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC WINS CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 100 MW WIND FARM IN JORDAN; 20/04/2018 – GE Gets a Quick Vote of Confidence From CDS Investors: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Durability Fix for 500 Engines on Upgraded 737, A320; 22/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Rail Unit in $11 Billion Deal as Part of Slimming Strategy; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls; 20/04/2018 – GE aircraft business helps lift earnings gloom; 13/04/2018 – Aaj TV: More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 71.32% or $0.92 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $571.59M for 28.50 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.81 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.99% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Anthem had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 5. Citigroup maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Tuesday, November 6. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $292 target. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, November 1 with “Overweight” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, December 3. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Citigroup. On Monday, July 9 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by CFRA. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by Oppenheimer. Citigroup maintained the shares of GE in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 23 by Argus Research. Deutsche Bank maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, June 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Tuesday, October 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Usca Ria Llc holds 131,283 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 33,244 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability owns 374,397 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fukoku Mutual Life reported 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 545,319 shares. Wealthfront accumulated 115,451 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fairfax Fin Limited Can owns 1.07M shares. Barry Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Westpac Banking Corporation owns 774,098 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca owns 76,298 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Westwood Holdg Group reported 11,650 shares. 14,538 are held by Old Dominion Cap Management Incorporated. Capital Limited Ca holds 6,554 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt invested in 199,384 shares or 0.7% of the stock.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $2.49M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, July 24. 60,000 shares valued at $499,200 were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14. $94,800 worth of stock was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) stake by 3,353 shares to 809,081 valued at $126.85M in 2018Q3. It also upped Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) stake by 39,190 shares and now owns 156,680 shares. Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.