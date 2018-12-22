Among 3 analysts covering Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Group 1 Automotive had 4 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 6 by Stephens. Morgan Stanley maintained Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) rating on Wednesday, August 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $64 target. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, October 29. See Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) latest ratings:

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

29/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $59 New Target: $64 Maintain

06/08/2018 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $95 Upgrade

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) stake by 7.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel sold 42,900 shares as Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)’s stock declined 4.12%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 553,100 shares with $22.22 million value, down from 596,000 last quarter. Glaxosmithkline Plc now has $92.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 4.57 million shares traded or 34.18% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 8.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVED SHINGRIX FOR PREVENTION OF SHINGLES AND POST-HERPETIC NEURALGIA (PHN) IN ADULTS AGED 50 YEARS OR OLDER; 12/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER RARE DISEASE GENE THERAPY PORTFOLIO TO ORCHARD THERAPEUTICS; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS FORMER PARTNERSHIP WITH U.K’S GSK WAS A SUCCESS; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q Earnings Impacted by FX Effects — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RESULTS INCLUDE STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT 34% REDUCTION IN COPD HOSPITALISATIONS FOR TRELEGY COMPARED TO ANORO; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company has market cap of $919.44 million. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. It has a 4.33 P/E ratio. The firm has activities primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

More notable recent Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Here are the Houston stocks driving Wall Street’s latest bull run – Houston Business Journal” on August 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Auto suppliers PTs cut at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 19.27 million shares or 4.41% less from 20.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fca Corp Tx has invested 0.1% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Alphaone Invest Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 368 shares. 3,014 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs stated it has 850 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corp reported 7,422 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 6,808 shares. Aperio Group Inc reported 7,398 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 12,896 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group L P has 384 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 1,166 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Comerica State Bank holds 0.01% or 18,680 shares.

The stock decreased 1.97% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 492,328 shares traded or 55.76% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has declined 36.61% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/05/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION BY $100M; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Consecutive Gain; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q EPS $1.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Group 1 Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPI); 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million; 16/04/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Expands Presence in Brazil

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.49 million activity. Pereira Lincoln sold $1.99 million worth of stock. $119,735 worth of stock was sold by Burman Darryl M on Monday, August 20. Grese Frank sold 5,000 shares worth $384,923.

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GSK’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 13.62 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Glaxo, Pfizer to merge consumer health units – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Glaxo takes out Tesaro for $75/share in cash – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Strikes $5B M&A Deal With Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) In Quest To Boost Oncology Franchise – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Glaxo in talks with Unilever to sell Horlicks unit – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tesaro Shares Are Booming – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. GlaxoSmithKline had 5 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, December 6. Argus Research maintained the shares of GSK in report on Monday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies reinitiated the shares of GSK in report on Tuesday, December 11 with “Buy” rating.

Willis Investment Counsel increased Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 14,727 shares to 279,668 valued at $38.64M in 2018Q3. It also upped 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 13,400 shares and now owns 56,333 shares. Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) was raised too.