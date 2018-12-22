Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 137,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.99M, up from 123,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.15. About 8.54 million shares traded or 109.34% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 80.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 97,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,270 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.84M, up from 121,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 6.30 million shares traded or 99.52% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has declined 34.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dish Tests Movie Recommendations App Flixpert (EXCLUSIVE) – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Eclipse Resources, DISH Network, Navigant Consulting, TreeHouse Foods, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, and Party City Holdco â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “TEGNA And DISH Reach Multi-Year Carriage Deal – Nasdaq” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is DISH Network (DISH) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Setting the Tone for Carnival (CCL) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 16 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.25 million activity. $10,471 worth of stock was sold by Khemka Vivek on Thursday, July 5.

Among 23 analysts covering Dish Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH), 9 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Dish Network Corp. had 66 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) rating on Thursday, November 9. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $60.0 target. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 23 by Moffett Nathanson. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, November 18. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 10 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 28 with “Hold”. Citigroup upgraded the shares of DISH in report on Friday, September 15 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, September 17 by RBC Capital Markets. Macquarie Research downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $31 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 30 by Jefferies.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. Borden Ian Frederick sold 4,782 shares worth $849,666. $35.32 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Easterbrook Stephen on Wednesday, October 24. 3,192 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $562,335 were sold by Krulewitch Jerome N.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Positive Implications’: Why McDonald’s Canada’s Performance Is Important For The US Business (NYSE:MCD) – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s Corporation: More Expensive, More Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Motley Fool” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Parties Like Its 2002 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

