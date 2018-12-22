American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 13.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 2,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,147 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28M, down from 20,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 4.05 million shares traded or 70.41% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 1,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,167 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, up from 11,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 23/04/2018 – EU Probes Apple’s Planned Acquisition of Shazam; 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: GOOG, SHOP, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple downgraded on market saturation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Irrational Fear – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 3, 2018 : TRCO, TSRO, AMD, QQQ, SQQQ, AAPL, BABA, NIO, GSK, GE, NOK, JD – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Could Spearhead Domestic Production Push – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Monday, February 13. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Thursday, April 7. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 13 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, October 12. Wells Fargo initiated it with “Hold” rating and $195.0 target in Tuesday, November 14 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Friday, September 11 report. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, September 22 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Godsey Gibb invested in 0.28% or 7,875 shares. New Jersey-based Honeywell International has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). John G Ullman Assocs Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 6,454 shares. Mrj, a New York-based fund reported 45,798 shares. 200,760 were reported by Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Co. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated accumulated 39,680 shares or 2.8% of the stock. Hennessy Advisors invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kbc Nv owns 2.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.58M shares. Verity Asset Mgmt holds 15,342 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company holds 0.06% or 26,150 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson has invested 1.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Company holds 1.34% or 13,950 shares. Fulton Bank Na holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 124,342 shares. Consolidated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 36,757 shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability reported 90,031 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, up 37.87% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.69 per share. NSC’s profit will be $634.56 million for 15.49 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.54% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.41 million activity. On Monday, August 13 the insider Squires James A sold $5.85 million. $414,954 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Earhart Cynthia C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based Boston Ltd has invested 0.51% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tennessee-based Lee Danner And Bass Inc has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, New Vernon Ltd Liability Co has 1.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Chem Financial Bank accumulated 6,598 shares. Cadence Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% or 10,979 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) holds 0.08% or 1,199 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested in 2,782 shares. Blue Capital Inc holds 0.13% or 1,459 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd accumulated 11,011 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.02% stake. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 46,521 shares. Provident Inv Management holds 3,717 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Limited has invested 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 83,449 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern: Is This As Good As It Gets? – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Norfolk Southern Makes It Official: It’s Moving HQ To Atlanta – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – The Word On Norfolk Southern: Wait Until February – Benzinga” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Norfolk Southern Corp. had 125 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Argus Research. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $136.0 target in Friday, November 10 report. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 15. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Monday, October 2. RBC Capital Markets has “Sell” rating and $121.0 target. Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to “Peer Perform” rating in Wednesday, March 15 report. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 2 by Deutsche Bank.