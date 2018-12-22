Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 12.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 16,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 111,489 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26 million, down from 127,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 14.01 million shares traded or 144.26% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 79.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 55,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.97M, up from 69,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77M shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold PPL shares while 225 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 525.30 million shares or 3.15% less from 542.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Sigma Planning holds 25,941 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 401,400 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 24,314 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 208,466 shares stake. Curbstone Financial Mngmt reported 0.12% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Financial Architects Incorporated has 27,207 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset holds 0.3% or 58,549 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 17,241 shares. 93,199 are held by Norinchukin Commercial Bank The. Security National Trust Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 579,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.06% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 207,327 shares. Iowa Natl Bank reported 12,434 shares stake. 400 were accumulated by Bartlett Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 10.91% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $352.90 million for 14.49 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.95% negative EPS growth.

More recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, PPL and HollyFrontier – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Utility Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $981.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 8,012 shares to 53,961 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 49,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,763 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

