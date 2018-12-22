Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 191.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 191,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 291,213 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.22M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 2.14 million shares traded or 103.20% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has risen 74.30% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase lll IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc Com (CONE) by 28.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 6,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,058 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91 million, up from 23,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 3.07M shares traded or 161.60% up from the average. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Heron: Strong Position With Product Launch Upcoming – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Heron files U.S. marketing application for pain med HTX-011 – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heron Therapeutics: Assessing The Prospects Of An Innovator Servicing The Pain And Cancer Markets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2018.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $679.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 662,506 shares to 357,672 shares, valued at $16.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 252,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,083 shares, and cut its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Among 16 analysts covering Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heron Therapeutics had 50 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 19 with “Buy”. Needham maintained the shares of HRTX in report on Monday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, January 16. The stock of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 26. On Wednesday, September 2 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 12 by Jefferies. Mizuho initiated Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) rating on Tuesday, September 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $28.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, August 18.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $202.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avago Technologies Ltd by 1,783 shares to 775 shares, valued at $191,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr High Divid Equity Fd (HDV) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,975 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold CONE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 102.88 million shares or 12.79% more from 91.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 1,270 shares. Blair William And Com Il holds 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 27,917 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 94,372 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com owns 64,512 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 37 shares. Investec Asset Ltd holds 16,836 shares. Bamco Ny owns 271,922 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 42,943 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Stephens Ar reported 15,337 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 36,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management has invested 0.27% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Spirit Of America Mngmt owns 44,350 shares. 42,799 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability.

Among 24 analysts covering Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Cyrusone Inc had 72 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 24 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 23. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, July 24. The company was maintained on Monday, September 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, November 1. As per Tuesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CONE in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Friday, February 23. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $65.0 target.