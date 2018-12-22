Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 52.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 6,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,924 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $607,000, down from 12,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 4.47 million shares traded or 49.60% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc Com (BEN) by 35.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 26,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,010 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46M, down from 74,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 8.64M shares traded or 107.62% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 21.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $483.83 million activity. Buchanan Robin W.T. bought $443,150 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, December 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 42 investors sold LYB shares while 254 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 268.84 million shares or 2.45% less from 275.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 0.06% or 83,960 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg reported 1.78 million shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,508 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund stated it has 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Private Capital Advsrs stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 0.01% or 505,584 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 505 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 43,039 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Intact Invest Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Ifrah Services has 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Marietta Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.44% or 20,733 shares. Moreover, Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). James Research stated it has 20,360 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 255,159 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $124.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. Reit (NYSE:COR).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.73 per share. LYB’s profit will be $901.60 million for 8.41 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.96 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.61% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $549.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) by 9,587 shares to 153,495 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Big Lots Inc Com (NYSE:BIG) by 13,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $17.59 million activity. The insider Plafker Jed A. sold 4,820 shares worth $158,315. $16.73M worth of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was sold by JOHNSON RUPERT H JR.