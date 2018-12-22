Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Amgen had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $213 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Friday, July 27 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, November 1 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 11. See Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) latest ratings:

01/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $200 New Target: $204 Maintain

31/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $212 New Target: $213 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $210 New Target: $212 Maintain

01/10/2018 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Neutral New Target: $223 Initiates Coverage On

30/07/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $165 New Target: $179 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $188 New Target: $200 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $200 New Target: $220 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $190 New Target: $210 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $191 New Target: $192 Maintain

13/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $200 New Target: $210 Maintain

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 407.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc acquired 1,124 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 5.36%. The Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 1,400 shares with $384,000 value, up from 276 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 2.98 million shares traded or 166.89% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference

More important recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big day for health insurers – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha”, Gurufocus.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Teleflex, Anthem, Crown Castle International, MSCI, GCI Liberty, and Akebia Therapeutics â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Anthem had 11 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, December 4. On Monday, September 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Thursday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $273 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, July 9 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 2,068 shares to 1,362 valued at $512,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 3,730 shares and now owns 48,152 shares. Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold Amgen Inc. shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Co reported 141,800 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 0.53% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 14,918 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc owns 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,876 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc accumulated 3,051 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.28% or 11,034 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 0.1% or 2,104 shares. State Street stated it has 27.04M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mngmt Il holds 0.07% or 1,834 shares in its portfolio. Hong Kong-based Fosun Interest has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Patten Group Inc has 1,879 shares. Hourglass Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Arrow Corp reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.43% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 96,226 shares.

The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.83 million shares traded or 160.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $114.83 billion. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. It has a 56.18 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism ; and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.27 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $3.91M were sold by Jacks Tyler on Thursday, December 6. 1,777 shares were sold by Patton Cynthia M, worth $360,520 on Thursday, November 29.