Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 22.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 133,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 460,999 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.98M, down from 594,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 508,756 shares traded or 62.30% up from the average. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has risen 0.02% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 203.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 10,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,309 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31 million, up from 5,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 1.67 million shares traded or 57.62% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 11.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Nasdaq Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – SEMAFO: Construction of Boungou Mine 91% Complete; 20/03/2018 – R1 RCM to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq Global Market; 07/05/2018 – NASDAQ ANNOUNCES SCHEDULED RESUMPTION IN SPI MAY 8 7:15AM ET; 07/05/2018 – Fintech Select Plans to Launch lnterac Fiat Deposits and Withdrawals on the Selectcoin Platform; 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq vs NYSE; 18/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 22.50 Points (0.31%); 28/03/2018 – Nasdaq Announces 16% Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.44 Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for June 15, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 10 investors sold NEOG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 45.52 million shares or 0.71% less from 45.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). 1.44 million were reported by Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. United Serv Automobile Association reported 9,426 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). California State Teachers Retirement owns 76,937 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com owns 659,947 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.01% stake. Fmr has 772 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 414 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Mason Street Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% or 15,359 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 30,666 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 95,997 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Neogen had 7 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 22 by Zacks. Craig Hallum downgraded the shares of NEOG in report on Tuesday, December 22 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 26. The stock of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by Zacks. Roth Capital maintained Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) rating on Thursday, January 4. Roth Capital has “Hold” rating and $62.0 target.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $19.61 million activity. Shares for $641,191 were sold by MORRICAL TERRI A on Thursday, August 30. $316,394 worth of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) was bought by ADENT JOHN EDWARD. REED THOMAS H sold 22,000 shares worth $1.77M. Quinlan Steven J. sold $320,678 worth of stock. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $36,685 was bought by Tobin James P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 25 investors sold NDAQ shares while 156 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 117.06 million shares or 0.71% less from 117.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Numerixs Invest Technology invested in 0.01% or 800 shares. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Cap Guardian Trust Company owns 230,650 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Srb reported 5,681 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,930 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisor Partners Llc has 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 2,999 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 197,134 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 3,515 shares. United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 6,700 shares stake. Oakworth Capital, a Alabama-based fund reported 35 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 29,791 shares. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,821 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 21,515 shares to 199,777 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,990 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Among 22 analysts covering NASDAQ OMX Group (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NASDAQ OMX Group had 84 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) rating on Tuesday, January 16. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $83.5 target. Raymond James downgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $70 target in Wednesday, March 23 report. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 27. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) rating on Monday, June 12. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $7400 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, October 19. JP Morgan maintained Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on Thursday, April 26 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $93 target in Thursday, October 11 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) rating on Wednesday, March 28. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $9000 target.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $354,790 activity. $129,940 worth of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was sold by DENNISON ANN M.