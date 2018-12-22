Jpmorgan Chase Capital Xvi JP Morgan Alerian Mlp E (NYSEARCA:AMJ) had an increase of 3.02% in short interest. AMJ’s SI was 3.72 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.02% from 3.61M shares previously. With 1.66M avg volume, 2 days are for Jpmorgan Chase Capital Xvi JP Morgan Alerian Mlp E (NYSEARCA:AMJ)’s short sellers to cover AMJ’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 8.54 million shares traded or 235.05% up from the average. JPMorgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) has declined 9.40% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.40% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 1.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 5,786 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 501,722 shares with $41.33M value, down from 507,508 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $28.26B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 5.01 million shares traded or 132.20% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Fiserv had 7 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 19 by Argus Research. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FISV in report on Monday, September 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 1. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $19.56 million activity. YABUKI JEFFERY W also sold $3.99 million worth of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, September 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Yhb Invest Advsr has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 2,350 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,301 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 3.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cibc Ww Inc accumulated 55,660 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Archon Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 292,490 shares or 4.92% of the stock. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Investment Mngmt Limited has invested 0.58% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 33,229 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. Fiduciary Trust holds 15,197 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corp reported 109,460 shares. Barometer Management holds 118,100 shares. Century Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. FISV’s profit will be $342.69M for 20.62 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.67% EPS growth.