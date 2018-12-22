Aip Multi-strategy Fund A (MSF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.96, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 15 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 13 reduced and sold their positions in Aip Multi-strategy Fund A. The hedge funds in our database now own: 8.84 million shares, down from 8.91 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aip Multi-strategy Fund A in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 12 New Position: 3.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 1.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 2,689 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock declined 3.61%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 239,568 shares with $31.07 million value, up from 236,879 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $30.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.06. About 4.52 million shares traded or 155.39% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience

Among 6 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Travelers Companies had 8 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 19 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup downgraded the shares of TRV in report on Friday, October 19 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 7 by FBR Capital.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased Apergy Corp stake by 10,927 shares to 115,748 valued at $5.04 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fortive Corp stake by 7,240 shares and now owns 513,653 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. for 3.28 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 995,424 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.55% invested in the company for 419,226 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,616 shares.