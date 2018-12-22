Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Oge Energy Corp (OGE) stake by 31.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 9,189 shares as Oge Energy Corp (OGE)’s stock rose 8.54%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 20,114 shares with $731,000 value, down from 29,303 last quarter. Oge Energy Corp now has $7.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 4.81 million shares traded or 170.56% up from the average. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 17.72% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.72% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN

Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.44, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 15 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 11 cut down and sold their holdings in Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.13 million shares, up from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Among 5 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 5 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by Bank of America. The stock of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. Goldman Sachs downgraded OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) rating on Monday, June 25. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $3700 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OGE shares while 105 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 120.67 million shares or 0.31% less from 121.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 69,039 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 351,372 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 569 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt stated it has 881,672 shares. 11,000 were accumulated by Hirtle Callaghan And Limited Co. Suntrust Banks has 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Tompkins Corporation invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Charter Tru reported 0.06% stake. Synovus Corp invested in 15,021 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 2.45M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 35,991 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Incorporated stated it has 31,250 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 368,900 shares.

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 23.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OGE’s profit will be $45.94M for 43.39 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.45% negative EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $97,372 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BOZICH FRANK A, worth $389,880 on Wednesday, November 14. 2,513 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) shares with value of $92,252 were sold by Peace Jerry A. Shares for $395,000 were sold by Horn Patricia D on Monday, November 19.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $141.32 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 57.89 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.