Tricadia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 20.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tricadia Capital Management Llc sold 94,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,508 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04M, down from 451,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tricadia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 46,216 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 13.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 76,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 640,332 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.88 million, up from 563,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 12.75M shares traded or 75.99% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING

Since November 8, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $16 activity.

Another recent and important WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,121 shares to 127,571 shares, valued at $26.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 8,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,691 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Among 38 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold WPX shares while 109 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 384.07 million shares or 0.78% more from 381.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 372,610 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt reported 10,833 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited reported 800,400 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.06% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,374 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 5.47 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Barrett Asset Management Ltd Company has 111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 155,417 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd invested in 81,926 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cardinal Management Lc Ct owns 328,627 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,489 shares stake. First Manhattan has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Agf Investments invested in 0.37% or 1.83M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering IRSA Inversiones (NYSE:IRS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive.