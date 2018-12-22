Ws Management Lllp Decreased Its G (GIII) Stake; Ameriserv Financial (ASRV)’s Sentiment Is 2.43

Ameriserv Financial Inc (ASRV) investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.53, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 17 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 7 sold and trimmed positions in Ameriserv Financial Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 5.32 million shares, up from 5.07 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ameriserv Financial Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 5.

Ws Management Lllp decreased G (GIII) stake by 22.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp sold 65,300 shares as G (GIII)’s stock declined 30.55%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 219,237 shares with $10.57 million value, down from 284,537 last quarter. G now has $1.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 1.22 million shares traded or 53.63% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 11.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c-Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C

More notable recent G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Echo Global, G-III, Tech Data, ArcBest and Unum – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “G-III Apparel (GIII) Tops Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales Estimates – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “G-III Apparel (GIII) to Post Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Reaction History: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 18.9% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Penumbra, G-III Apparel and General Finance – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. G-III Apparel Group had 6 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) on Friday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, December 7. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 18 by FBR Capital. On Monday, December 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Buckingham Research. Barclays Capital maintained G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) rating on Friday, September 7. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $50 target.

Ws Management Lllp increased Alphabet Inc stake by 101,443 shares to 110,943 valued at $133.92M in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XBI) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Carvana Co (Put) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.92, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GIII shares while 63 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 3.67% more from 47.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory has 7,605 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Laurion Cap Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 6,521 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.04% stake. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 1,100 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com invested in 0% or 7,080 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 0% or 215 shares. 2,275 were accumulated by C M Bidwell & Assocs. Verition Fund Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 7,463 shares. Jennison Associates Limited, a New York-based fund reported 791,197 shares. Gam Ag has 0.02% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 10,021 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited invested in 78,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Penn Mgmt accumulated 1.23% or 280,122 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 53,942 shares stake. Proshare Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,376 shares.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $779,670 activity. The insider MILLER WAYNE S sold $779,670.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc holds 2.32% of its portfolio in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. for 431,274 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 110,040 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe & Co has 0.32% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 420,488 shares.

More notable recent AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmeriServ: An Undervalued Micro-Cap Bank – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2014, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 31, 2013 – NASDAQ” published on October 30, 2013, Prnewswire.com published: “AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting – PR Newswire” on April 02, 2018. More interesting news about AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Triple Buys: What Are Companies, Insiders and Gurus Purchasing? – GuruFocus.com” published on March 13, 2015 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AmeriServ Financial Announces A New Labor Contract And Declaration Of Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 19, 2017.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. The company has market cap of $71.70 million. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. It has a 15.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers.