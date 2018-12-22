Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc Del (PF) by 1220.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 183,013 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 198,013 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.83 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Foods Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $66.66 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 13.23M shares traded or 2067.36% up from the average. Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PF News: 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 15/03/2018 Pinnacle Foods Announces Completion of Debt Refinancing Activities; 30/05/2018 – PINNACLE FOODS INC PF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.325/SHR; 16/03/2018 – PINNACLE FOODS AMENDS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Jana Takes Stake in Pinnacle Foods: 13D Filing; 14/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Pinnacle Foods Dbt Rtgs Unafftd By Incrmtl Ln; 19/04/2018 – Activist Investor, Following Whole Foods Playbook, to Push for Changes at Pinnacle Foods; 03/05/2018 – Pinnacle Foods Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS SAYS IF CONSTRUCTIVE RESOLUTION CANNOT BE REACHED WITH PINNACLE FOODS, JANA MAY PURSUE BOARD CHANGE; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Foods Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Southpaw Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (FNJN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpaw Asset Management Lp sold 144,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.68 million, down from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpaw Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Finjan Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 176,928 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has risen 21.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – FINJAN MOBILE & CARBON BLACK ENTERED INTO SEPARATE CONFIDENTIAL PATENT CROSS LICENSE AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings 1Q Net $42.9M; 19/03/2018 – Halcyon Long Duration Recovery Management LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Finjan Holdings; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS-ENTERED CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE, SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH CARBON BLACK ON APRIL 6, COS RESOLVED PENDING LITIGATION MATTERS; 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS- ON MARCH 19, UNIT OF CO RECEIVED $65 MLN PAYMENT DUE FROM SYMANTEC CORP UNDER CONFIDENTIAL PATENT LICENSE AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, UNIT FINJAN & CARBON BLACK AND BETWEEN FINJAN MOBILE & CARBON BLACK ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Holdings Is Seeking a Judgment of Infringement of the Certain Patents, a Preliminary and Permanent Injunction, Damages; 08/03/2018 – ISRAEL SEED IV LP REPORTS 5.84 PCT STAKE IN FINJAN HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 8 VS A STAKE OF 8.36 PCT AS OF MARCH 7 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Finjan Holdings to Host a Shareholder Update on April 5, 2018

Among 17 analysts covering Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $527.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt by 56,757 shares to 52,403 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,398 shares, and cut its stake in Barington Hilco Acquisition.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 36.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FNJN’s profit will be $8.26 million for 1.84 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Finjan Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ:FNJN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Finjan Holdings had 3 analyst reports since May 20, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 20, the company rating was initiated by B. Riley & Co. FBR Capital maintained Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) rating on Tuesday, January 2. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $5.0 target.

