Ycg Has Upped Facebook (FB) Holding; United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Had 6 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. United Rentals had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 13 report. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Underperform” on Friday, October 19. Citigroup maintained United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) on Friday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Monday, October 22. The stock of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, September 18 with “Buy”. See United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) latest ratings:

14/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $130 Initiates Coverage On

31/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $190 New Target: $175 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Standpoint Research Rating: Buy New Target: $140 Initiates Coverage On

22/10/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $200 New Target: $150 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $130 New Target: $99 Maintain

18/09/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $180 New Target: $190 Maintain

13/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $186 New Target: $200 Maintain

05/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $158 Maintain

13/07/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $180 Upgrade

Ycg Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 161.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ycg Llc acquired 53,064 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Ycg Llc holds 85,837 shares with $14.12 million value, up from 32,773 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. Senate plans future hearing on Cambridge Analytica, other firms; 21/03/2018 – FB: In an exclusive interview with WIRED, Mark Zuckerberg discusses the Cambridge Analytica crisis, the mistakes Facebook has made, and models for regulation; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Discusses Facebook’s Failure to Protect Consumer Privacy; 26/04/2018 – Facebook promises UK more transparency on political adverts; 22/03/2018 – NPR: Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been asked by leaders of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee to; 19/03/2018 – SENATE ASKS FACEBOOK ABOUT DATA USED BY SCL,CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 10/05/2018 – Facebook asks European users which news sources they trust; 01/05/2018 – Facebook starts shipping Oculus Go headsets for $199; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook is launching a new set of opt-in tools for dating. #F8; 28/03/2018 – Statement from Playboy Enterprises, Inc. regarding Facebook

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “URI provides guidance, resumes buyback program; shares +3.1% – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” published on December 12, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 12/11: (HAIN) (PVTL) (URI) Higher; (PLAY) (MRNS) (AEO) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “United Rentals (URI) FY19 Revenue Guidance Tops Views, Resumes Share Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts International Executive Uri Clinton Named President & COO Of New York’s Empire City Casino – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold United Rentals, Inc. shares while 193 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 67.28 million shares or 2.31% less from 68.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1,983 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 7,025 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 479,948 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Limited has 24,713 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 27 shares. Three Peaks Limited Liability Com, Colorado-based fund reported 13,447 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Zweig has invested 0.73% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 20,916 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Optimum Advisors stated it has 1,250 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 20,671 are owned by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Burney invested in 8,958 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hellman Jordan Inc Ma owns 6,112 shares.

The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 2.38 million shares traded or 12.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $8.07 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 5 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Ramps Up Efforts Ahead of Bangladesh Election – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Admits to Data Sharing But With Users’ Consent – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of FB in report on Friday, July 13 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, December 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $150 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 26. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, October 3. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 8 by Credit Suisse.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. 750 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $126,638 were sold by Stretch Colin. $95.38 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Taylor Susan J.S. sold $294,835 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, December 10. Shares for $300,102 were sold by Cox Christopher K. $9.33M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Thursday, September 27. Schroepfer Michael Todd had sold 37,982 shares worth $7.74M. $236,371 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by FISCHER DAVID B..