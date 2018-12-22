Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,462 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 245,332 shares with $28.06 million value, down from 250,794 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $754.16B valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION

Zymeworks Inchares (NYSE:ZYME) had an increase of 0.13% in short interest. ZYME’s SI was 637,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.13% from 637,100 shares previously. With 141,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Zymeworks Inchares (NYSE:ZYME)’s short sellers to cover ZYME’s short positions. The SI to Zymeworks Inchares’s float is 3.32%. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 227,469 shares traded or 81.50% up from the average. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has risen 61.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ZYME News: 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS TO GET $18M UPFRONT FEE,MAY GET MAX $466.7M PAYMENTS; 13/03/2018 Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Rupert Davies, PhD, Zymeworks as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 14/03/2018 – Zymeworks Advances Clinical Candidate Incorporating Technology from Kairos Acquisition; 14/03/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – QTRLY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENTAL COLLABORATIONS REVENUE $50.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE UP TO DOUBLE-DIGIT TIERED ROYALTIES ON GLOBAL PRODUCT SALES; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 14/03/2018 – Zymeworks Reports 2017 Year-End Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – Zymeworks Announces Selection of ZW25 Abstract for Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – ZYMEWORKS, DAIICHI SANKYO EXPAND IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PACT; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company has market cap of $350.33 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. 59,162 shares valued at $6.43 million were sold by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, November 8. 118,000 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $13.09M were sold by Hood Amy. BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. $21.70M worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parus (Uk) accumulated 554,500 shares or 14.58% of the stock. Davis has 0.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,185 shares. Hound Prtn Lc has invested 3.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fjarde Ap has 3.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sphera Funds Mngmt holds 0.91% or 69,656 shares in its portfolio. Howard Management accumulated 321,422 shares. Choate holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,603 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma invested in 2.49% or 134,473 shares. 31,341 are owned by Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Howland Capital Management Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 523,092 shares. 53,640 are owned by Lvw Advsrs Ltd Llc. The Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Invest Counsel has invested 2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Phocas reported 4,720 shares. Moreover, Sanders Capital Ltd Liability has 6.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 77,829 shares or 3.07% of their US portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 25. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Monday, June 25. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 12 by Macquarie Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”.