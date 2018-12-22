Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 12.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 778,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.98% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6.78 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $74.42M, up from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 16.07M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 9.64% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 05/04/2018 – Itau Names Gustavo Tavares as Private Banking CEO in Switzerland; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ITAU 1Q LOANS R$566.37B; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 14/03/2018 – ITAU’S BRACHER SAYS THE MAIN RISK FOR BRAZIL IS FISCAL POLICY

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,634 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.27 million, down from 101,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $662.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 5,135 shares to 47,033 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 6,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Natl Trust has 42,718 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,245 shares. Acropolis Inv Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 12,415 shares. Paragon Mngmt owns 142,517 shares. 93,946 were reported by Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa. Main Street Research Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 4,200 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 8,400 were accumulated by Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Alexandria Capital Ltd invested in 1.18% or 94,644 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 21,560 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated reported 43,567 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 31,388 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.62% or 533,191 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corp holds 171,971 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by Krane Hilary K, worth $3.06 million on Thursday, July 5. 16,000 shares valued at $1.36M were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. $1.45 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by Matheson Monique S.. $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $11.86 million was sold by SPRUNK ERIC D.

