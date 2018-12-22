Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 1,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,079 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.89M, down from 58,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06M shares traded or 128.80% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO)

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (Call) (ZBRA) by 54.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 26,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.46 million, up from 49,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.25. About 939,290 shares traded or 98.23% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 55.91% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $18.68 million activity. Shares for $240,164 were sold by KAPUT JIM L. $6.05 million worth of stock was sold by LUDWICK ANDREW K on Wednesday, November 14. $444,900 worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were sold by Heel Joachim. The insider GAGNIER HUGH K sold 8,409 shares worth $1.42 million. The insider Cho Michael sold 1,393 shares worth $254,849. Shares for $104,344 were sold by SMITH MICHAEL A.

Among 12 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Zebra Tech had 33 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 26 to “Buy”. Northcoast downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, June 29 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Wednesday, December 9. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, June 8. Barrington Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $75 target in Friday, May 13 report. On Wednesday, November 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Wellington Shields to “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132.0 target in Tuesday, November 7 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, February 27. The rating was upgraded by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, September 1 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 29 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold ZBRA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.22% less from 45.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Company invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). First Manhattan has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 383 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has 2,990 shares. Daruma Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 23,063 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 7,950 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 107,699 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 85,414 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company holds 2,810 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 99,166 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 74,097 shares. Millrace Asset owns 1.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 7,415 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 14,575 shares.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $14.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 139,972 shares to 39,928 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,278 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (Put) (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Add Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Now – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zebra Revolutionizes Field Worker Productivity with New Durable Smartphone – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zebra Technologies: Throwing In The Towel – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2016. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why You Should Dump Owens-Illinois (OI) From Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Automate Your Portfolio With This Undervalued Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 21, 2018.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.19 EPS, up 14.34% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.79 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 16.91 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.76% EPS growth.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $39.04 million activity. 17,235 shares were sold by Herrema Gregory J., worth $4.26 million on Thursday, November 29. Jacks Tyler sold $277,176 worth of stock or 1,100 shares. On Monday, October 1 the insider CASPER MARC N sold $31.07M.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific beats by $0.07, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of FEI Company – Business Wire” on September 19, 2016. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “The 10 Most Expensive Stocks In The S&P 500 – ValueWalk” published on January 23, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of Finesse Solutions, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: February 14, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Duncker Streett invested 1.87% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Diker Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1,700 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.56% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 59,183 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 167,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kings Point Mngmt owns 47,640 shares. First Fincl In accumulated 1,593 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Lc has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.56% or 1.12M shares. Bristol John W & Incorporated New York holds 2.29% or 354,002 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt stated it has 0.35% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pittenger And Anderson reported 1,980 shares. Maverick Capital Limited owns 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 11,330 shares. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advisors has 0.17% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Palisade Capital Mgmt Lc Nj has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 27 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TMO in report on Monday, September 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Leerink Swann maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $207 target in Monday, October 9 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Friday, July 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 13 by Jefferies.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $13.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 76,539 shares to 84,539 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 131,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).