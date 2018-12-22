Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 13.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 170,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.12M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 811,024 shares traded or 166.05% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 45.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 10,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 90,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.84M, up from 80,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold ZIXI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 33.58 million shares or 2.81% less from 34.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 39,647 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). 285 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Connors Investor Svcs has 0.39% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 262,523 shares. D E Shaw reported 1.41 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 74,787 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 15,680 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 23,473 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 209,305 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 2.95M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Zix Corp had 6 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 24 by Craig Hallum. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of ZIXI in report on Monday, February 26 with “In-Line” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Wednesday, June 14 by Imperial Capital. Dougherty & Company maintained the shares of ZIXI in report on Wednesday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 18 by Dougherty & Company. The rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets on Thursday, January 7 with “Buy”.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $255.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 58,200 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $19.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 9,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,593 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, June 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, May 11. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 20. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, January 24 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, June 15, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 7 by Jefferies. Argus Research maintained the shares of VZ in report on Wednesday, October 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Friday, May 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, January 24.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,685 shares to 47,135 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 8,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,869 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Lc holds 0.1% or 5,884 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Company Incorporated stated it has 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New England Invest Retirement Group, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,145 shares. Financial & Inv Management Gru reported 61,337 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sit Invest Associates has 1.65% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.20 million shares. Vantage Inv Limited Co owns 0.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 179,154 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Legacy Private Tru reported 61,342 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,217 shares. Indiana Trust Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.93% or 38,157 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 117 shares. S&T Commercial Bank Pa holds 0.75% or 75,233 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust has invested 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Btim stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 4,684 were accumulated by Bender Robert And Assoc.

