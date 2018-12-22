Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp. New (CMCSA) by 2.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 10,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 509,976 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.06 million, up from 499,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp. New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28M shares traded or 69.50% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 16/04/2018 – Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 32.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 50,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,548 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.10M, up from 154,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25 million shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 6. SunTrust maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, August 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 11 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 16 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, August 19 the stock rating was upgraded by MoffettNathanson to “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 19 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Wednesday, November 11.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $550,461 activity. $282,799 worth of stock was sold by BACON KENNETH J on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Motco reported 150,009 shares stake. Exchange Capital invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Opus Invest holds 25,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc invested in 2.6% or 440,007 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.25% or 1.23M shares. Academy Tx reported 380,412 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability holds 29,058 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 263,046 shares. Moreover, Howland Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 27,870 shares. Delaware-based Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware has invested 1.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il reported 9,524 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc holds 20,032 shares. North American holds 0.13% or 21,922 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity. Another trade for 14,229 shares valued at $1.17M was made by Brennan Troyen A on Wednesday, November 14. Denton David M also sold $2.02 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. The insider Boratto Eva C sold 4,426 shares worth $354,080. Hourican Kevin sold $642,300 worth of stock or 8,564 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, December 12 to “Hold”. Needham upgraded CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, November 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 16 by Wolfe Research. As per Monday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. As per Thursday, December 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Jefferies. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, November 2 report. On Wednesday, January 17 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, December 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, November 29 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Llc accumulated 11,626 shares. Choate holds 0.08% or 19,275 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 1,566 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs accumulated 24,807 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Welch Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny has invested 1.9% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cetera Advsr Llc owns 17,167 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moneta Invest Advsrs Lc has 2,834 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Olstein Mgmt LP accumulated 128,000 shares. 58,605 were reported by Penobscot Invest Mngmt. 2,871 are held by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Ascend Cap Lc has invested 0.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sei Invs owns 409,739 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora has 1.59% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 55,211 shares.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 30,150 shares to 617,825 shares, valued at $27.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,355 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).