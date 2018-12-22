WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD BRISBANE ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:WHITF) had an increase of 0.9% in short interest. WHITF’s SI was 1.86M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.9% from 1.85 million shares previously. It closed at $3.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) stake by 24.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 93,934 shares as Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW)’s stock declined 29.32%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 287,348 shares with $20.69 million value, down from 381,282 last quarter. Weight Watchers Intl Inc New now has $2.64B valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 1.96 million shares traded. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) has risen 4.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.1% Position in Weight Watchers; 06/03/2018 HARPO INC SAYS WINFREY REMAINS A SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER IN WEIGHT WATCHERS; 08/03/2018 – The further expansion into the meal-kit space comes as CEO Mindy Grossman is trying to rebrand Weight Watchers as a healthy lifestyle brand; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers Unsecured Notes to ‘B’ From ‘CCC+’; 08/03/2018 – Oprah-Backed Weight Watchers Takes on Blue Apron With Meal Kits; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 09/03/2018 – At March 6, Oprha Winfrey Had 11.3% Weight Watchers Stake; 17/05/2018 – ARTAL LUXEMBOURG S.A. REPORTS 31.4 PCT STAKE IN WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers is about to launch a line of quick prep meal kits at grocery stores

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. The firm operates through Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations divisions. It has a 8.32 P/E ratio. It operates five mines in North West New South Wales; four open cut mines at Maules Creek, Werris Creek, Tarrawonga, and Rocglen; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Among 8 analysts covering Weight Watchers Intl (NYSE:WTW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Weight Watchers Intl had 10 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of WTW in report on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) rating on Tuesday, August 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $100 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, November 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 4 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 7 by FBR Capital.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $469.96 million activity. 2,019 shares valued at $103,489 were sold by Pollier-Bousquet Corinne on Thursday, November 29. $566,891 worth of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) was sold by Amouyal Philippe on Friday, August 31. On Thursday, August 30 Hotchkin Nicholas P sold $9.95M worth of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) or 131,466 shares. On Thursday, August 30 the insider COLOSI MICHAEL F sold $1.77M. GROSSMAN MINDY F bought $350,707 worth of stock. Shares for $286,370 were bought by KELLY DENIS F on Wednesday, August 15. Fajgenbaum Jonas also sold $751,637 worth of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) on Thursday, August 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold WTW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 58.98 million shares or 1.42% less from 59.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 75 shares. Rbf Limited Company accumulated 35,100 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 8,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Ing Groep Nv invested in 5,907 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 8,952 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 74,000 shares in its portfolio. 105,568 were accumulated by Pnc. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.01% or 26,751 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Jefferies Grp Inc Llc reported 0.02% stake. Point72 Asset LP holds 170,000 shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.04% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 21,500 shares to 74,900 valued at $2.09 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 76,350 shares and now owns 139,282 shares. Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) was raised too.