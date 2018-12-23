$0.02 EPS Expected for Atlassian Plc (TEAM); Macquarie Group LTD Boosted Its Timken Co (TKR) Stake

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Timken Co (TKR) stake by 50.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 12,500 shares as Timken Co (TKR)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 37,100 shares with $1.85 million value, up from 24,600 last quarter. Timken Co now has $2.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 1.21M shares traded or 81.32% up from the average. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 24.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 237 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 257.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY View To EPS $3.35-EPS $3.45; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.50 TO $3.60; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO – IMPROVED 2018 OUTLOOK DRIVEN BY HIGHER DEMAND ACROSS INDUSTRIAL, OFF-HIGHWAY AND HEAVY TRUCK SECTORS; 27/03/2018 – On Steel Tariffs, It’s Timken vs. Timken; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Timken Increases Dividend; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Timken May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken

Analysts expect Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report $0.02 EPS on January, 17.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 128.57% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. TEAM’s profit would be $4.76M giving it 1014.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Atlassian Corporation Plc’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 3.06M shares traded or 78.53% up from the average. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has risen 82.47% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TEAM News: 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Sees FY18 Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 43c; 27/04/2018 – The company’s competitors include Atlassian, which went public in 2015; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Names Sasan Goodarzi to the Board; 19/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN SEES FY NON-IFRS EPS 47C TO 48C, EST. 48C; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian 3Q Rev $223.7M; 24/04/2018 – ATLASSIAN – ALSO EXPECTS TO GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $112.5 MLN AMOUNT OF NOTES; 21/03/2018 CloudShare Announces Hands-On, lnstructor-Led, Virtual Training Solution for SaaS Applications; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian Names Shona Brown as the New Chair the Board; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian 3Q Loss $14.3M; 19/04/2018 – Atlassian: Scott Farquhar Remains on the Board

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.32 billion. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $154,299 activity. Chadwick Shelly Marie sold $50,951 worth of stock or 1,043 shares. SULLIVAN FRANK C had bought 5,000 shares worth $205,250.

Among 4 analysts covering Timken (NYSE:TKR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Timken had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 27. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Monday, December 3 to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 8. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Acxiom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ACXM) stake by 25,861 shares to 71,765 valued at $3.55 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) stake by 116,397 shares and now owns 36,603 shares. Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) was reduced too.