$-0.05 EPS Expected for CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY); Macquarie Has 0.6 Sentiment

Analysts expect CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) to report $-0.05 EPS on January, 14.After having $-0.07 EPS previously, CytoDyn Inc.’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.48. About 212,382 shares traded or 12.76% up from the average. CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Macquarie (MFD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.40, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 6 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 10 cut down and sold equity positions in Macquarie. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 262,661 shares, down from 432,529 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Macquarie in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q2. It dived, as 1 investors sold CytoDyn Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 370,700 shares or 35.19% less from 571,950 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 355,700 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc New York reported 15,000 shares stake.

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus infection. The company has market cap of $140.48 million. The Company’s lead product under development for HIV infection include PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease. It currently has negative earnings.

Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund for 45,605 shares. Clough Capital Partners L P owns 11,769 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 43,209 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 390 shares.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $76.84 million. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

